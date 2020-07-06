Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Unilever (UN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Unilever (NYSE: UN):

7/6/2020 – Unilever had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/4/2020 – Unilever was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

6/29/2020 – Unilever was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/29/2020 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/8/2020 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of UN traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1,445.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Unilever by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Unilever by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

