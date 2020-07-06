Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Down 37.6% in June

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $92.61. 18,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.47.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
