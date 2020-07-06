Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Down 37.6% in June

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $92.61. 18,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

