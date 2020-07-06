Warburg Research Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €450.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($505.62) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RAA. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €590.00 ($662.92) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €425.00 ($477.53) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €497.00 ($558.43) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($449.44) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €473.50 ($532.02).

RAA stock opened at €509.00 ($571.91) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €485.48 and a 200-day moving average of €566.20. Rational has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($668.56).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

