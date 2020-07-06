Warburg Research Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €52.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.24 ($59.81).

Shares of BAS opened at €50.47 ($56.71) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.65. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 12 month high of €72.17 ($81.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

