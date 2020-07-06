Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26,399.1% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,039 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,114,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,421. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

