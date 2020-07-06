Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.0% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.15.

NYSE V traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $197.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,679. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $380.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

