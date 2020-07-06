VeriumReserve (VRM) Hits Market Cap of $342,549.02

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $342,549.02 and approximately $1,709.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00468510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,299.79 or 1.00358339 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004674 BTC.

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,833,165 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

