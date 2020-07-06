Veles (VLS) Price Hits $0.0683 on Top Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000735 BTC on exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $83,424.25 and $17,562.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veles has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,288.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.42 or 0.02566751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.17 or 0.02553232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00467892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013006 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00692643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00063457 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00588270 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015739 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,331,511 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,068 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

