Upfiring (UFR) Market Cap Tops $487,728.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Upfiring has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Upfiring token can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Upfiring has a total market cap of $487,728.00 and approximately $351.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00097471 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00341616 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012403 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000518 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016168 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

UFR is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

