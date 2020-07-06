UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €580.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €580.00 ($651.69) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($606.74) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €550.00 ($617.98) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €560.00 ($629.21) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €535.00 ($601.12) price target on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €455.00 ($511.24) price target on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €551.73 ($619.93).

Shares of KER opened at €494.80 ($555.96) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €476.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €507.96. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($468.99).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

