Typhoon Exploration (CVE:TYP) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.08

Typhoon Exploration Inc (CVE:TYP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 93000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $3.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Typhoon Exploration Company Profile (CVE:TYP)

Typhoon Exploration Inc acquires, explores, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Monexco property that includes 42 mining claims located in the McCorkill Township; Ranger property comprising 13 mining claims located in the Abitibi region; Sommet property consisting of 11 mining claims located in the Abitibi region; and Futur property with 20 mining claims located in Canada.

