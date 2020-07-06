Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Takes $11 Million Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,000. Marriott International makes up about 2.3% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 280.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1,042.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $88.30. 93,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,536. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.13. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.