Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Down 48.1% in June

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Telefonica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

TEF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 37,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,140. Telefonica has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Telefonica will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

