TD Securities Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$7.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.70 million and a PE ratio of 15.23. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$3.96 and a one year high of C$7.30.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.50%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

