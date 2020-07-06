SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYIEY shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.42. 43,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,361. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $29.59.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is an increase from SYMRISE AG/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About SYMRISE AG/ADR

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

