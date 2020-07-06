Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the June 15th total of 523,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Superior Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.34.

Shares of SPN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.03. 241,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,172. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. Superior Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a market cap of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.81.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.60 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 109.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

