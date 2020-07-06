Summit Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

SYY traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.71. 55,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

