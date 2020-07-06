Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $19,416,210,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $829,740,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $583,948,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,929 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.25. 1,509,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,173. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

