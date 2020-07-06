Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,310 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 737,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49,646 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 40,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.72. 724,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,224,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

