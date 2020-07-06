Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,117 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,117 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.4% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 249,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 141,687 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,652,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 141,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,919,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,336,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

