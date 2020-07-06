Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,523 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,007,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,968,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,349,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,460,008. The stock has a market cap of $226.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

