Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $142.38. 465,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.21. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.