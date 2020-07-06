Summit Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $58,930,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 443,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.54. The stock had a trading volume of 85,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,140. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average is $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

