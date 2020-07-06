Summit Financial Group Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.51. 74,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,879. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.91. The company has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

