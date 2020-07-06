Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $534,000 Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,248. The stock has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.15. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

