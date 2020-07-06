Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $813,923 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.16. The company had a trading volume of 230,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222,990. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

