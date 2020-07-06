Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 1.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.02. 1,398,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,000. The company has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $167.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,141,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 800,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,736,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

