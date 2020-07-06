Summit Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.1% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,383,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,648,307. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.