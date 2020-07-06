Summit Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 78,816 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 800.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 95,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 84,777 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,743,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,569,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.