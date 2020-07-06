Summit Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,847 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,087 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after purchasing an additional 205,759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $338,182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 429,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,392,398. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95.

