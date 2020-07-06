Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,747. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $259.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.23. The firm has a market cap of $267.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.