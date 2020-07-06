Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,340 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

NYSE KO traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,336,792. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $192.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

