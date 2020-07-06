Summit Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 17,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.85.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,190. The firm has a market cap of $151.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.88 and a 200-day moving average of $225.52.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

