Summit Financial Group Inc. Acquires 280 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.41. 278,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,427,865. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average of $81.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

