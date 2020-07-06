Summit Financial Group Inc. Acquires 240 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $121.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,837,726. The firm has a market cap of $299.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.13. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.