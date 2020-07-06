Summit Financial Group Inc. Acquires 20 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $129.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,019.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,413,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,635. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,955.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,556.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,441.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.72, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,681.96.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

