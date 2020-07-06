Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,504 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up approximately 1.3% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809,012. The stock has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

