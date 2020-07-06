Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.3% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $64,944,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.27. 7,565,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,894,692. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

