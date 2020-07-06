Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,170,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,024,984. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $218.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

