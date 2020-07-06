Stillwater Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.4% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after buying an additional 2,184,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $54,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.94. 1,354,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,248. The stock has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.50 and a 200-day moving average of $191.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

