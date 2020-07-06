Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.1% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Intel by 10.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 148.3% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.13. 683,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,013,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

