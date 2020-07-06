Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.0% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $133.10. The company had a trading volume of 91,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average of $133.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.