Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,154. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

