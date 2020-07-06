Sphere Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Sphere has a market capitalization of $613,149.14 and approximately $671.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032339 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,364.39 or 1.00952861 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000999 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001593 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00128579 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.