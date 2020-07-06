SparksPay Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. SparksPay has a market cap of $9,429.85 and $9.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001050 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,040,709 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,002 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

