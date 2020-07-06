SpaceChain (SPC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $646.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $646.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinEgg, EXX, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

