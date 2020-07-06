SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS SONVY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,803. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.