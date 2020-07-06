Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 909,400 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the June 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.13. 11,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

