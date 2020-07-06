SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -2.00

News headlines about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected SoftBank Group’s ranking:
- Oyo Is Slashing Footprint and Headcount in Virus-Hit Japan (finance.yahoo.com)
- Japanese shares jump 1.5% as China rebound hopes boost shippers, steelmakers (finance.yahoo.com)
- SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows (americanbankingnews.com)
- Deutsche Bank’s Wirecard Ties: From Margin Loan to Merger Talks (finance.yahoo.com)
- Lemonade’s CFO Says It’s Digitizing the Insurance Industry. Its IPO Soared More Than 100% Today. (finance.yahoo.com)
Several research analysts have commented on SFTBY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.95.
SoftBank Group Company Profile
SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.
Featured Story: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.