Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.27

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.27 and last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 14578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Sitime from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sitime from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sitime from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $760.45 million and a P/E ratio of -79.40.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sitime Corp will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $58,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,510,378 shares of company stock worth $80,319,550. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,632,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sitime by 4.5% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 483,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at $7,902,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sitime in the first quarter valued at $6,596,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sitime in the first quarter valued at $5,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

